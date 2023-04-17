Customers near the Snohomish area in Washington in search of a rugged and powerful SUV must check out the 2023 Ford Explorer at the Bickford Ford dealership.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SUVs have become best sellers over the years due to the ample passenger/cargo space they provide and the advanced set of safety features they come with. Customers near the Snohomish area in Washington in search of a rugged and powerful SUV must check out the 2023 Ford Explorer at the Bickford Ford dealership, a family-owned and operated automotive dealership in the locality.
There are currently 14 models of the 2023 Ford Explorer available in Bickford Motors' inventory with a minimum selling price of $42,240. The trim levels available include Limited 4WD, ST 4WD, Timberline 4WD and XLT 4WD.
The 2023 Ford Explorer features a Terrain Management System™, 3.58 Non-Limited-Slip Rear Axle (Gas Engine RWD and 4WD only) and a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline 4 engine coupled with a 10-Speed Automatic Transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology as standard. It is equipped with standard safety and security features like AdvanceTrac® with RSC® (Roll Stability Control™), SOS Post-Crash Alert System™, Front Passenger Knee Airbag, Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System (ITPMS) and SecuriLock® Passive Anti-Theft System. When it comes to the technology features, this SUV is loaded with cutting-edge tech and connectivity features that include SYNC® 3 with a 10.1-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility and FordPass® Connect® 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capability.
Interested customers are encouraged to visit the Bickford Ford dealership located at 3100 Bickford Avenue, Snohomish, Washington 8290. Drivers could also schedule a test drive of the 2023 Ford Explorer online by visiting the dealership website. For any further information, car buyers can contact the friendly and knowledgeable dealership staff by phone at 866-489-3673.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.