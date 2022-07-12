...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Bickford Motors in Snohomish, Washington, Adds the 2022 Ford EcoSport to Its Inventory
Customers in the Washington region, looking to purchase an SUV should check out the 2022 Ford EcoSport at Bickford Motors.
SNOHOMISH, Wash., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a fuel economy of 23 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway, the 2022 Ford EcoSport has recently been included in the inventory of Bickford Motors and is available at a starting MSRP of $22,040.
Available in the trim levels: S, SE, SES, and Titanium, the 2022 Ford EcoSport possesses standard intelligent four-wheel drive, LED lighting, halogen projector, a power moonroof, a unique rear swing gate, a 2L engine, Ford Co-Pilot 360™, a cargo management system, and a unique rear swing gate.
In terms of safety, the 2022 Ford EcoSport is equipped with a Blind-Spot Information System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Hill Start Assist, Rear Parking Sensors, and a Voice-Activated Touchscreen with Navigation System.
Prospective buyers can schedule a test drive of the 2022 Ford EcoSport at Bickford Motors by logging on to the dealership's website at http://www.bickford.net. Customers can also drive by the dealership located at 3100 Bickford Avenue in Snohomish, Washington 98290, or call the sales representative at 866-489-3673 for more information regarding the 2022 Ford EcoSport.
