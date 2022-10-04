bidadoo reported record quarterly sales for its third quarter (Q3), with a 64% increase in sales, year-over-year. This was fueled by further adoption of online auctions and marketplaces - as evidenced by the 72% increase in the number of machines and trucks sold.
SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo reported record quarterly sales for its third quarter (Q3), with a 64% increase in sales, year-over-year. This was fueled by further adoption of online auctions and marketplaces - as evidenced by the 72% increase in the number of machines and trucks sold. Seller locations jumped 71% during the quarter, and strategic account sales grew over 100%, as bidadoo continues to expand its team, footprint and capabilities.
As the world shifts to online marketplaces, bidadoo -- in partnership with eBay -- has met the demand through trusted and transparent auctions, a scalable marketplace, and rapidly growing its team of industry experts and leaders. bidadoo is aggressively growing sales and customer support teams to meet the expanding market opportunity while continuing to deliver added value to its customers.
Buyers and Sellers both demand a flexible, multi-channel marketplace. In addition to bidadoo's weekly, no-reserve, no buyer's premium online auction, customers have also utilized bidadoo's Buy-It-Now Marketplace to sell and source quality equipment. The third quarter saw over 75% increase in items sold through the Buy-It-Now Marketplace highlighting the continued and growing trust bidadoo Buyers and Sellers place in bidadoo and the eBay platform.
Buyers and Sellers both demand a flexible, multi-channel marketplace. In addition to bidadoo's weekly, no-reserve, no buyer's premium online auction, customers have also utilized bidadoo's Buy-It-Now Marketplace to sell and source quality equipment. The third quarter saw an over 75% increase in items sold through the Buy-It-Now Marketplace, highlighting the continued and growing trust bidadoo Buyers and Sellers place in bidadoo and the eBay platform.
bidadoo's Record-Breaking Q3 2022 vs. 2021 Featured:
20 Year Record -- Quarterly Sales
64% Increase in Sales - Record Q3 Sales
Over 75% Percent Growth in bidadoo's Buy-It-Now Marketplace
Global Participation From 165 Countries
66% Mobile Participation - Up over 10% from 2021
1,850 Average Views per Item - Nearly 20 Times More Than Other Auction Providers
97,000 Social Media Impressions per Item - Up 30% over 2021
Used Equipment Prices Have Remained at Near Record High Levels
"bidadoo is excited to announce a record quarter during our nearly 20 year history. We have delivered record growth in many key areas. We have grown our experienced team and have added many industry leaders that understand and will help scale our capabilities and unique value proposition. We will continue to grow aggressively to take advantage of the rapidly changing market dynamics." Says Howard Hawk, bidadoo President.
"We continue to invest and grow in many markets including construction, transportation, financial services, agriculture, energy, and international. We continue to bring value to our customers by offering quality equipment from some of the largest and most trusted equipment owners. In partnership with eBay, bidadoo enables equipment sellers to reach true end-users across the globe on the world's largest auction platform. Together with eBay, the reach, scale and power of the platform is truly incredible, and will help us continue to expand in North America and around the world."
Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo, reflecting the trust, scalability, and reach of the bidadoo and eBay marketplaces:
If you are interested in selling equipment this year and taking advantage of the incredible pricing and demand that comes in Q4, contact a bidadoo consultant today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.
About bidadoo
bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's 140+ million active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.