SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- bidadoo ended a record 2022 with double the volume and 90% sales growth in Q4 year over year. During the 4th quarter, bidadoo rocketed to a 101% increase in items sold, year over year. With changing macro-economic trends, bidadoo drove significant customer growth adding more companies selling capital assets. As customers choose to remarket used equipment and trucks - bidadoo's online, multi-channel marketplace enables customers to maximize their net returns.


