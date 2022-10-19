Group14 is building a battery materials manufacturing ecosystem in Washington state. BAM-1 (pictured) is already manufacturing its silicon battery technology at commercial scale today, and Group14 will leverage the funding from the DOE to expand the cap...

Group14 is building a battery materials manufacturing ecosystem in Washington state. BAM-1 (pictured) is already manufacturing its silicon battery technology at commercial scale today, and Group14 will leverage the funding from the DOE to expand the capacity of BAM-2.

 By Group14 Technologies

Group14 will leverage funding to further scale its Battery Active Materials factories in Washington state to accelerate battery production and bolster American supply chains

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, announced today that it has been selected as a recipient of the first set of projects funded by President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic battery manufacturing for electric vehicles and the electrical grid. As an awardee of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains (MESC), Group14 will receive $100 million for Battery Materials Processing and Battery Manufacturing to support surging electric vehicle and energy storage demand.

