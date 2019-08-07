Area clubs and organizations offer assorted biking activities:
• RSVP (Ride from Seattle to Vancouver & Party) happens Aug. 23-24. Enjoy views of the Cascade mountain range, Skagit Valley farmlands and the Salish Sea, via the famous Chuckanut Drive Scenic Byway. The two-day ride concludes with riding through British Columbia on its many greenways and bike lanes on your way into downtown Vancouver. Registration closes Sunday, Aug. 11, at cascade.org.
• Weekly bicycle rides: B.I.K.E.S Club of Snohomish County and Skagit Bicycle Club organize weekly rides for members; many are open to nonmembers. SBC organizes Saturday and Sunday rides, too. Ride leaders are almost always needed. Visit SkagitBicycleClub.org or BikesClub.org.
• National Bike Challenge: Challenge yourself and others to ride more while competing on a local, state and national level. Free. Visit bikeleague.org.
• Bike Everywhere Challenge: Fun and free. Experience firsthand the joys and benefits of riding a bike everywhere and any time, rain or shine. Win prizes, too. lovetoride.net.
• CycleLifeHQ: Find and book bike trips, bike tours and cycling vacations around the world. cyclelifehq.com
• Bike security: A stolen bike can be an expensive and emotional experience, not to mention disappointing and inconvenient. Location matters, even if a bike is adequately locked up to prevent theft. Report bike theft to the police and alert the community for the best chance of getting it back. Bicycle owners can register their bikes for free with a bike registry called BikeIndex.org.
