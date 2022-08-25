...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to low
90s expected. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related
illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)
Industry veteran brings extensive technical operations scale-up experience and extreme fluency in cell therapy tools and services selection process
BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and the broader biopharma markets, today announced the appointment of Timothy L. Moore to its board of directors, increasing board membership to six. Moore brings more than 30 years of broad-based leadership experience in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and operations.
Mike Rice, BioLife Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are both pleased and fortunate that Tim has accepted the invitation to join our board. His successful track record in operations execution speaks for itself and we're looking forward to leveraging his experience, as well as his guidance as we continue to shape our marketing messaging to optimally convey the differentiated value our class-defining portfolio of bioproduction tools and services offers CGT companies to reduce risk."
Most recently Moore was President and COO of PACT Pharma, a cell therapy company developing transformational personalized neoTCR-T cell therapies for the eradication of solid tumors. Prior to PACT, he served as Executive Vice President, Technical Operations of Kite Pharma, a Gilead Company. While at Kite, he oversaw the process development, manufacturing, quality and supply chain leading to the FDA approval and successful launch of the second FDA-approved CAR-T therapy—ushering in a new era of individualized cell therapy manufacturing. Prior to Kite, he served for more than seven years as head of global Biologics technical operations at Genentech, a Roche Company.
Moore serves as a director of Cerus Corporation and previously was a director of FosunKite, a joint venture between Gilead Sciences, Inc. and Fosun Pharmaceuticals Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering from Tulsa University and an M.S. from Northwestern University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.