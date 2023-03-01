Exclusive global supplier of non-toxic, non-flammable PCM; first to operate at -70°C, meeting critical temperature requirement of biologic materials.

BOTHELL, Wash., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced the launch of Ultraguard, the first ever non-toxic, non-hazardous and non-flammable -70°C phase change material ("PCM"), for ultra-low temperature (ULT) protection. The two primary customer applications for use of Ultraguard include temperature holdover in cases where ULT freezers are without power for various reasons, and in benchtop biologic material storage as an alternative to dry ice, addressing any limitations or risks associated with supply, cost, or safety.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.