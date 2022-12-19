BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

 By BioLife Solutions, Inc.

Announcement Precedes Meetings to be Held During the J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference; Updated Investor Presentation Demonstrates Continued Execution to Drive High-Margin, Recurring Revenue

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced plans to announce preliminary 2022 revenue and introduce 2023 revenue guidance before market open on January 9, 2023, in advance of management's meetings with investors, customers, and partners concurrent with the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference in San Francisco January 9-12. The Company also announces the availability of an updated investor presentation on its corporate website. 


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.