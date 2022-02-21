...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM
PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, San Juan County and Western
Skagit County.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Strong wind and very cold overnight low temperatures may lead to
dangerous wind chill values.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take the proper
precautions to protect people, pipes, plants, and pets from very
cold temperatures.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Two to four inches have fallen across western Snohomish
County, Island County and Camano Island. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch to two inches are possible in
these areas.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet Area, including Port Townsend, Whidbey
Island, and Camano Island, Everett and vicinity, including
Stanwood, Marysville, and Mountlake Terrace and Lowlands of
western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes
Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.
&&
BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)
BOTHELL, Wash., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, February 28th. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) that day. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.
To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at https://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing 1 (844) 825-0512 or international callers at 1 (315) 625-6880 with the following Conference ID: 9584819. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on https://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.