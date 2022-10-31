  • Noul selected within final 5 teams for Innovation Pitch Competition… Live Pitch on 'miLab, The Decentralized Malaria Diagnostic Platform'

YONGIN, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noul Co., Ltd. (CEO: David Lim), a Biotech Company, announced that it will participate in the 2022 American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene (ASTMH) annual meeting held from October 30 to November 3 in Seattle, USA. Noul plans to introduce the innovativeness of malaria products and explore market opportunities in the public sector by participating in the ASTMH annual meeting.


