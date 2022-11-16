End-to-end services help data leaders accelerate data warehouse migration to the cloud using proprietary automation tools, frameworks and experience for optimal Data Migration, ETL Migration and BI Modernization.

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bitwise, a Chicago-based technology consulting and services company, introduces its Data Platform Cloud Migration Suite, an end-to-end set of services leveraging proprietary automation tools and frameworks to help enterprises accelerate migration of data warehouse and business intelligence to the cloud, at PASS Data Community Summit today in Seattle.


