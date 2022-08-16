Bloomz User Dashboard

Bloomz User Dashboard

 By Bloomz Inc

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomz, recipient of the Supes Choice Award provides powerful and consistent communication through its alerts and announcement system. Bloomz enables teachers and parents to communicate through messaging instantly and privately. It can be used at the classroom level and by administrators at  the school level to facilitate communication with teachers, staff, and parents, whether individually, in groups or to the entire school.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.