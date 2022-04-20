...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEATTLE, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon Wealth Management named Justin Williams as senior client strategist. He works with ultra-high-net-worth families, business corporate executives, private equity and hedge fund principals and their family offices, as well as foundations and endowments on their comprehensive wealth needs. Justin is based in Seattle and reports to Bo Lee, market president, Pacific Northwest.
"With nearly three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Justin has the expertise and understanding to support the evolving investment management business in Seattle," said Lee. "He will be instrumental in developing custom solutions that reinforce our Active Wealth framework and supporting our efforts to provide a full team of Wealth Management professionals to new and existing clients."
Justin joins BNY Mellon Wealth Management from Wells Fargo, where he served as a wealth advisor, senior vice president. He provided custom, comprehensive wealth plans to high-net-worth clients to help them achieve their wealth goals. Prior to that, he held various senior leadership roles at Key Private Bank, including senior relationship manager, senior vice president. Justin also worked as a financial relationship manager at Bank of America. He is a Certified Wealth Strategist (CWS)® professional.
ABOUT BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
For more than two centuries, BNY Mellon Wealth Management has provided services to financially successful individuals and families, their family offices and business enterprises, planned giving programs, and endowments and foundations. It has $305 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2022, and an extensive network of offices in the U.S. and internationally. BNY Mellon Wealth Management, which delivers leading wealth advice across investments, banking, custody, and wealth and estate planning, conducts business through various operating subsidiaries of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. A line of business within Wealth Management, BNY Mellon Investor Solutions includes the firm's institutional multi-asset solutions business. For more information, visit www.bnymellon.com or follow us on Twitter @BNYMellonWealth.
