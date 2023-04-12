Catching attention in the wheelchair accessory market this week, the Moduform™ Dynamic Arm Support, developed by Seattle-based manufacturer, Bodypoint, is the first of its kind to be US code verified E2626 (mobile arm support) due to the product's unique, innovative features.
SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Moduform™ Dynamic Arm Support's three points of contact will limit shoulder pain and subluxation by providing properly positioned support at the elbow, forearm, and hand, allowing for a return of upper extremity function. The arm support is versatile and can be mounted on a height-adjustable armrest to ensure proper support.
One of the product's most innovative features, the hand block allows the fingers to flex, while encouraging the hand to return to a neutral position once the muscle tension releases. Another key differentiator of the Arm Support is the pivot plate, which allows the performance of independent range of motion (ROM) exercises to maintain function and ROM in the shoulder for ADLs such as dressing and hygiene. It can be easily accessed by the user or their caregiver, and allow progress with functional and positioning goals without replacement of parts, while the quick release tab allows for easy transfer in and out of the chair with caregiver assistance.
At the heart of the Moduform was the desire to develop an easy-to-use and anatomically correct arm support that can be utilized immediately after injury for optimal clinical outcomes. The Moduform Dynamic Arm Support (MDAS) is beneficial for clients with neurological impairment of the upper extremity. Diagnoses might include stroke (CVA), ALS, MS, and brachial plexus injury. Without question, Bodypoint has raised the bar this week for wheelchair accessory devices with the launch of the new MDAS.
"For more than 30 years, we've created better connections between people and wheelchairs, manufacturing postural support devices of the highest quality," said Matthew Kosh, President and co-founder of Bodypoint. "Based on a concept by Bart Van der Heyden, world-renown PT, I am proud to now expand upon the products Bodypoint is known for with the Moduform™ Dynamic Arm Support, a welcomed new addition for the upper extremity."
About Bodypoint:
Bodypoint develops exceptional products that enable wheelchair users to improve their lives.
For more than 30 years, Bodypoint has focused on developing better connections between people and wheelchairs, manufacturing postural support devices of the highest quality in their factory in Seattle, WA, USA.
When it comes to safety and performance, Bodypoint doesn't take chances, backed by ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system and testing products to the latest international standards. Bodypoint collaborates with other industry leaders around the world to get the performance they deserve. Visit bodypoint.com for more information about Bodypoint and their line of best-in-class products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.