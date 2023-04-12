Catching attention in the wheelchair accessory market this week, the Moduform™ Dynamic Arm Support, developed by Seattle-based manufacturer, Bodypoint, is the first of its kind to be US code verified E2626 (mobile arm support) due to the product's unique, innovative features.

SEATTLE, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Moduform™ Dynamic Arm Support's three points of contact will limit shoulder pain and subluxation by providing properly positioned support at the elbow, forearm, and hand, allowing for a return of upper extremity function. The arm support is versatile and can be mounted on a height-adjustable armrest to ensure proper support.


