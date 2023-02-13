Sixth Consecutive Record Year, Doubled Financing since 2016, by Providing Innovative Affordable Housing Financing Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Community Development Banking (CDB) provided $7.85 billion in loans, tax credit equity investments, and other real estate development solutions in 2022, surpassing a previous record of $6.7 billion in financing in 2021. In its sixth consecutive year of record growth, CDB doubled its financing since 2016.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.