Alex Yang becomes Seattle Market Executive, succeeding Jeremey Williams who accepts promotion to Community Relations Manager Executive

SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America has named Jim Morehead president of Bank of America Seattle. The company also announced that Alex Yang will become Seattle Market Executive, replacing Jeremey Williams who was recently promoted to Community Relations Manager (CRM) Executive.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.