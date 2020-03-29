LONDON (TNS) — In a letter to the nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to stay home and outlined stricter measures yet to come as the country registered 209 new coronavirus-related deaths.
Latest figures registered an additional 209 deaths from Covid-19, bringing Britain’s total to 1,228, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday.
The figures came hours after a draft was released of Johnson’s letter, which is set to be delivered to 30 million British households this week.
“It’s important for me to level with you — we know things will get worse before they get better,” Johnson wrote in a letter issued by Downing Street on Sunday.
“We are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal,” Johnson asserted.
“At this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives,” he added.
Stay-at-home and strict social distancing rules must be obeyed, warned Johnson, who has himself contracted the coronavirus.
“These rules must be observed. So, if people break the rules, the police will issue fines and disperse gatherings,” he added.
Overall, 19,522 Brits have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday, a rise of more than 2,400 cases in the last 24 hours.
Britain delayed imposing social-distancing measures on its population to stem the spread of coronavirus until last week.
On Friday, both Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced they had tested positive for the virus. Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, also has the virus.
Johnson, 55, has said he has mild symptoms including a temperature and a persistent cough. He is self-isolating and working from home.
