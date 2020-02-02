The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County celebrated the Youths of the Year on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at a dinner at Eaglemont Golf Course in Mount Vernon.
Paula Banda was named Youth of the Year for the Sedro-Woolley Club, and Zoie Saunders was named Youth of the Year for Mount Vernon.
Also earning recognition for their contributions to their clubs were Lauren Anderson (Sedro-Woolley), Olivia Elias (Sedro-Woolley), Logan Thompson (Sedro-Woolley) and Johanna Gamboa (Mount Vernon).
For more information, visit skagitclubs.org.
photos by Sarah Arquitt
