Beginning in the fall, members from each local Boys & Girls Club started working with a staff mentor to prepare for Youth of the Year, according to a news release.
Youth of the Year is a program that recognizes members who embrace and embody the characteristics of leadership and service, academic success, and healthy lifestyles.
Staff mentors help each club member with essay writing, as well as interviewing and public speaking skills, to showcase their achievements and development. Participants are presented with many opportunities to practice and make adjustments.
Youth of the Year starts at the club level with each club’s Dinner with Friends, which were held in November. Additionally, Dinner with Friends offers an opportunity for club members to be awarded for their excellence in Sportsmanship, Art, Good Character, STEM, and Homework (Power Hour), and for community members to be recognized for exceptional service. This year Concrete held its first Dinner with Friends event since opening their club a year ago.
Selected Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County Club members will speak at the Youth of the Year dinner on Jan. 29, 2020 at Eaglemont Golf Course in Mount Vernon, where the county’s Youth of the Year will be announced.
For more information about the Youth of the Year program or to RSVP for the dinner, visit skagitclubs.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.