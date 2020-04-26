NEW YORK (AP) — Brad Pitt portrayed Dr. Anthony Fauci in the second at-home episode of “Saturday Night Live,” that featured musical guest Miley Cyrus, an Adam Sandler cameo and plenty of disinfectant jokes.
A bespectacled Pitt, speaking in Fauci’s raspy voice, tried to recast false assurances and misstatements pitched by President Donald Trump during the pandemic, for instance when Trump said there’d be a COVID-19 vaccine “relatively soon.”
“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast,” said Pitt’s Fauci, seated at a desk behind a stately bookcase. “But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”
The episode was the show’s second “quarantine edition,” with pre-recorded segments at actors’ homes delving into the frustrations and touchstones of quarantine life, but, of course, with an SNL twist.
Sandler and Pete Davidson teamed up to mock being cooped up with family for a musical duet called “Stuck In The House,” another sketch featured a Zoom version of “Law and Order” and another poked fun at zealous fitness moved online during the pandemic with one boasting of “eating clean” by preparing a “Clorox juice” cleanse.
Cyrus, sitting fireside with a guitar, performed Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.”
Pitt’s depiction followed a Fauci interview on CNN when he jokingly said he thought Pitt should portray him when he was asked to chose between Ben Stiller or Pitt. The cold open also featured Trump’s far-fetched statements earlier this week about disinfectant and light being studied in the fight against the virus.
“When I hear things like the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge, I’ll be there to say, ‘Please don’t,’” said Pitt’s Fauci, before he broke character, took off his wig and paid tribute to Fauci and thanked him.
There also were jabs at Trump’s battle with governors in an outdoors segment with Cecily Strong as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has blasted Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Strong’s Whitmer urged continued social distancing.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” she said, gesturing to her surroundings. “We never will be. We live in Michigan.”
Parisians defy lockdown by dancing, briefly, in the street
LE PECQ, France (AP) — The itch to dance, to break out of coronavirus lockdown and bust a few moves in the fresh air, out on the street, has proved too strong for some to resist in Paris after weeks of staying home.
Video of Parisians dancing in the street this weekend, some wearing face masks, triggered buzz and criticism on social networks and an apology Sunday from the out-of-work theater technician who blasted the music from his balcony.
Nathan Sebbagh has been thanking medics and trying to keep people’s spirits up with half-hour hip-shaking musical selections on Saturday evenings.
But his goodwill gesture, which he dubs @discobalcons in his Instagram postings, this weekend became a victim of its own success.
Police knocked at his door and gave him a talking to after a small but frisky crowd gathered and danced under the balcony of his apartment in Montmartre.
“There were a lot of people. The square was quite full. Some people were far too close,” Sebbagh acknowledged somewhat sheepishly in a phone interview Sunday.
The police “said that music on balconies is a very good idea but not like this, it’s too dangerous,” he said.
Among his musical offerings on Saturday was “Let me Dance” by Egyptian-born songbird Dalida. She lived in Montmartre before her death in 1987 and a square is named in her honor.
Video posted by a journalist showed police vehicles rolling up as the song played and people danced. The images provoked hostile comments on social media, with critics arguing that such behavior during France’s lockdown in place since March 17 risked spreading the virus.
Paris police tweeted, with “be responsible” and “stay home” hashtags, that the dancers didn’t respect social distancing rules.
Sebbagh said it wasn’t his intention to draw a crowd. The 19-year-old said he carted the loudspeakers over from the now closed theater where he worked before the lockdown solely to add a bit of musical zest to the stay-home lives of his neighbors.
“I was missing human contact and music,” he said.
He said he wholeheartedly supports medical staff battling the pandemic and that he was sorry if he upset them.
“It’s true, people are cracking up. But we are in a very complicated and particular situation,” he said. “The aim is to come out alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.