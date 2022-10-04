Mythologie Candles is looking to provide a brand-new DIY immersive experience in the multi-billion dollar home entertainment experience with at-home candle making kits for fantasy fans.

LYDEN, Wash., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mythologie Candles is announcing the launch of a new Do-It-Yourself candle making experience to allow fantasy lovers to forge their own scent adventures. Alchemy Kits are now available on the Mythologie Candles website.

