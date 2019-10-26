NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says record-setting quarterback Drew Brees will start for the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, beginning his comeback from thumb surgery that sidelined him for five games.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their starter.
Brees practiced this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints' final injury report of the week on Friday. ESPN first reported Brees' updated status for Sunday.
Teddy Bridgewater has started the past five games, all victories.
n COSTA MESA, Calif. — Russell Okung has been moved up to the Los Angeles Chargers' active roster. The offensive tackle is expected to see his first action of the season Sunday against Chicago.
Okung had been on the non-football injury list since the start of the season after he suffered a pulmonary embolism during a June 1 offseason workout at the team facility.
n NEW YORK — Kelechi Osemele is no longer a member of the New York Jets.
The veteran guard's contentious standoff with the team, however, is far from over.
The Jets announced Saturday they released Osemele a day after he had surgery on his right shoulder in Boston to repair a torn labrum without the team's approval. New York was made aware of Osemele's plan to have surgery, but because he was not with the team and the surgery wasn't authorized, it was considered an unexcused absence.
BASKETBALL
n CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have completed their four-year, $30.8 million contract extension for starting forward Cedi Osman.
The sides reached an agreement Thursday and the team made it official Saturday, hours before Cleveland hosts the Indiana Pacers in its home opener and first game in remodeled Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse under first-year coach John Beilein.
GOLF
n INZAI CITY, Japan — Tiger Woods shot a second straight 6-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the rain-hit Zozo Championship.
Teeing off in front of empty stands, Woods picked up where he left off after a 64 in Thursday's opening round with a birdie on the first hole, one of seven on the day that gave him a 36-hole total of 12-under 128, two shots ahead of Gary Woodland.
n BUSAN, South Korea — South Koreans Somi Lee and Seung Yeon Lee were tied for the third-round lead Saturday at the Buick Ladies Championship, the second event on the LPGA's four-tournament Asian swing.
Somi Lee shot 67 and Seung Yeon Lee 68 for 54-hole totals of 13-under 203.
AUTO RACING
n MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Denny Hamlin has won the pole at Martinsville Speedway, where the five-time winner will attempt to lock himself into NASCAR's championship race.
Hamlin turned a lap at 97.840 mph in his Toyota from Joe Gibbs Racing to earn the top starting spot in today's playoff race.
It is the opening event of the round of eight and the field will be whittled over the next three races to the four drivers who will compete for the championship.
n MEXICO CITY — Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been knocked from the pole position to fourth for the start of Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix after race stewards determined he drove at unsafe speeds after Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas crashed late in qualifying.
The change will put Ferrari 1-2 with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will start third as he chases the season championship.
BASEBALL
n WASHINGTON — Former major league umpire Chuck Meriwether, who was behind the plate when the Boston Red Sox ended their championship drought in 2004, died Saturday. He was 63.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement hours before Game 4 of the World Series. Meriwether had been ill with cancer and died at home in Nashville, Tennessee.
Meriwether called his first big league game in 1987, was promoted to the full-time American League staff in 1993 and worked for 18 years. He then became a major league umpire supervisor for nine years.
Meriwether had the plate in Game 4 when the Red Sox ended their 86-year title absence by beating St. Louis at Busch Stadium. He also did the 2007 World Series when Boston swept Colorado.
In addition, Meriwether got eight assignments in the Division Series, two in the League Championship Series and two All-Star Games.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.