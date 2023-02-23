Brentwood Auctions, the world's original internet wine auctioneer, saw record sales in its first year of rare spirits offerings.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Auctions, the premium wine auction house that offers well-stored, collectible bottles at low reserves, is proud to announce record sales following its first year auctioning off rare spirits in partnership with Benchmark Wine Group's affiliate, Benchmark Wine & Spirits.


