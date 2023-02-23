Brentwood Auctions, the world's original internet wine auctioneer, saw record sales in its first year of rare spirits offerings.
VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Auctions, the premium wine auction house that offers well-stored, collectible bottles at low reserves, is proud to announce record sales following its first year auctioning off rare spirits in partnership with Benchmark Wine Group's affiliate, Benchmark Wine & Spirits.
"Brentwood Auctions started dealing in rare spirits in March 2022 using Spirits Market Journal data to guide their actions," said Peter Gibson, Editor of Spirits Market Journal. "Our data indicates that they quickly became one of the top auctioneers of rare spirits in the United States, ranking in the top four in the country in the fourth quarter of 2022 and, in a very short time, have established a great many world records for best prices realized."
Among the record results reported are:
Dalmore 35 Year Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky - $5,460
Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Old Family Reserve (2015 Release) Straight Bourbon Whiskey - $4,980
Buffalo Trace George T. Stagg Limited Edition Barrel Proof - $2,400
Teeling Vintage Reserve Collection 33 Year Single Malt Irish Whiskey - $2,100
Yamato Mizunara Oak Cask Takeda Shingen Edition Japanese Whisky- - $1,800
Domaine de la Romanee Conti Marc de Bourgogne 1995 - $3,120
And a great many others.
"We've been delighted by the reception as we've moved into rare spirits in partnership with our affiliate, Benchmark Wine and Spirits," said Matt Coelho, Auction Director for Brentwood. "We've received an exceptional number of top collections from passionate spirits collectors and brokers. The largest was the world-class collection of Nino Kilgore-Marchetti, who offered a collection so vast that we decided to build a series of auctions to maximize collectors' access to it and its return to the owner. We just completed this series, with results well above estimates."
"Brentwood exceeded my expectations in return on my collection, ease of transaction, and overall service," said Nino Kilgore-Marchetti, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Whisky Wash. "They understood the rare spirits in my collection, the correct market price, and the method of finding excited buyers. I was happily surprised with the results and recommend them to others looking to buy or sell the very best rare spirits."
Mr. Coelho reports that this success has been noticed by owners of other top spirits collections, with several more large ones now consigned. Auctions of these will be held in the coming weeks and will feature such rarities as:
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year
Michter's Celebration Sour Mash
The Macallan The Flask
Brora 38 Year Limited Edition
A.H. Hirsch Finest Reserve 20 Year
This creates a unique opportunity for seasoned collectors and new ones alike to get access to these products, which are very rarely seen.
"Rare spirits have been growing quickly as collectible and investible products," said David Parker, Owner of Brentwood Auctions and Benchmark Wine Group. "We were able to develop the first comprehensive, searchable database of auction results for them and make it available to the industry as Spirits Market Journal, giving buyers and sellers the information they need to confidently trade this complex line of products. We see this hobby quickly growing to rival the size of the rare wine market in the U.S., as has already happened in Europe."
About Brentwood Auctions:
Brentwood Auctions began auctioning rare wine via internet auction in 1998 as Brentwood Wine Company, the first licensed weekly internet wine auctioneer in the world. Now operated by First Growth Technologies, Inc., publisher of The Wine Market Journal and Spirits Market Journal, as a service to wine and spirits retailers and collectors to match rare products to buyers using an auction model, they began auctioning spirits in partnership with Benchmark Wine and Spirits of Washington, D.C. in March 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.