Boasting over 1,200 bottles of world-class spirits, a landmark auction series features the best of the best including The Dalmore 45 Year Old Aurora, The Macallan No 6 Lalique, Highland Park 40 Years Old & more
VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brentwood Auctions, the premium wine auction house that offers well-stored, collectible bottles at low reserves, is announcing one of the most important and influential rare spirits collections to come to market this year: the Whiskey Writers Auction Series in partnership with Benchmark Wine & Spirits of Washington, D.C.
The personal collection of Nino Kilgore-Marchetti, writer of The Whiskey Wash, this selection of over 1,200 bottles of world-class spirits represents many years of careful collecting of the very best whiskeys and other spirits from throughout the world. Mr. Kilgore-Marchetti traveled throughout Europe, most especially Scotland and Ireland, where he learned the techniques and nuances of each top producer and sourced some of the rarest bottles for his collection.
The auction series will feature bottles from The Macallan Distillery in Scotland, which had the most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold at auction. Also included is the award-winning, Midleton Very Rare 30th Anniversary Pearl Edition, which has only traded twice in the last 3 year, and only in Europe. Those recent trades were up to about $28,000 according to the Spirits Market Journal.
Also available through Brentwood's exclusive Whiskey Writers Auction Series are:
The Dalmore Astrum 40 Years Old and 45 Year Old Aurora
Glenfarclas 50 Year Old
Glenglassaugh 51 Years Old 1963
Selected vintages of Highland Park Orcadian (1964, 1968, 1970, 1971)
Bunnahabhain 46 Year Islay Eich Bhana Lir
Glengoyne 40 Year Highland
Selected special bottlings of The Macallan 18 and 25 year old
Selected bottlings of Teeling Vintage Reserve Irish Whiskey
Selected rare releases of Wild Turkey Bourbon
John Walker & Sons Odyssey Rare Triple Malt
Pappy Van Winkle 20 and 23 year old Family Reserve Bourbon
Black Maple Hill Limited Edition Small Batch Bourbon (Red Label)
Eagle Rare 17 Year Bourbon
Over 1,200 other bottles
"It would be a shame for serious rare spirits collectors and connoisseurs to miss these offerings," said Matthew Coelho, Brentwood's Auction Director. "It may be their one chance to obtain these gems."
A great many of these spirits have not traded in the U.S. before and may not be seen here again for a long time.
"With this collection, Benchmark Wine & Spirits is quickly growing into one of the premier rare wine and spirits retailers in the country, joining its sister company, Benchmark Wine Group, in this regard. Together the companies offer over 13,000 different rare wines, and now one of the largest rare spirits offerings in the country," said David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine.
With the very old and rare spirits in this auction series, consumers have a unique opportunity to acquire bottles that reflect the integrated flavors of decades, and in some cases, centuries of aging.
The rare spirits will be made available on Brentwood's site starting on August 31, with additional auctions through September at http://www.brentwood.auction as well as at the legacy location http://www.brentwoodwine.com. Those interested in being notified of the specifics can register at either address.
About Brentwood Auctions
Conducting online auctions under the Brentwood name since 1998, Brentwood Auctions matches retailers and customers for rare wine and spirits using state of the art online software to establish a price between buyers and sellers using the auction methodology. Their first rare spirits auction was conducted in March, 2022.
About Benchmark
Established in 2002, Benchmark Wine Group is the leading source of fine and rare wine for wine retailers, restaurants and collectors around the world. Based in Napa Valley, they acquire the most sought-after wines from private individuals and professional contacts and are the largest rare wine reseller in the country. Additional products, including rare spirits, are transacted on the east coast by their new affiliate doing business as Benchmark Wine & Spirits.
