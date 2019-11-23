The chances of the Russian flag flying at next year’s Olympics took a potentially lethal hit Friday when anti-doping regulators recommended the country be declared noncompliant for tampering with data that was supposed to help bring the entire cheating episode to a close.
The World Anti-Doping Agency announced its compliance and review committee delivered the recommendation to the agency’s executive committee, which will discuss it on Dec. 9.
If the executive committee agrees to declare Russia’s anti-doping agency noncompliant, it will set in motion a process that could end with Russia being booted from the Tokyo Games.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — The New York Yankees plan to not pay Jacoby Ellsbury the remaining $26 million due under his contract, contending he violated the deal by getting unauthorized medical treatment.
New York general manager Brian Cashman sent a letter to Ellsbury and his agent, Scott Boras, informing them the team converted his contract to a nonguaranteed deal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not made any public statements.
Ellsbury has not played since 2017 and was released by the Yankees on Wednesday.
According to the person who spoke with the AP, the Yankees said he was treated by Dr. Viktor Bouquette of Progressive Medical Center in Atlanta without the team’s permission.
GOLF
n NAPLES, Fla. — Sei Young Kim shot a 5-under 67 (12-under 132), keeping her lead at two shots in the chase for the richest prize in women’s golf at the CME Group Tour Championship. Caroline Masson is at 10-under 134.
