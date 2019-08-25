SNOQUALMIE (AP) — Fred Couples made a hole-in-one in a round of 9-under 63 on Saturday and built a five-shot lead after three rounds of the Boeing Classic, his hometown tournament that he is trying to win for the first time.
Couples, at 16-under, made the ace on No. 9, using a 4 iron on the 203-yard hole. It was the highlight of another solid day from the Seattle native, who has posted consecutive bogey-free rounds.
David Toms rebounded from a first-round 70 with a 9-under 63, and was tied for second at 11-under with Paul Broadhurst. Bernhard Langer (68), Ken Duke (66) and Stephen Leaney (68) are another stroke back at 10-under.
n ATLANTA — Six people were injured when lightning struck a 60-foot pine at the Tour Championship where they were taking cover from rain and showered them with debris, Atlanta police said.
The third round of the season-ending PGA Tour event had been suspended for about 30 minutes because of storms in the area, and fans were instructed to seek shelter. The strike hit the top of the tree just off the 16th tee and shattered the bark all the way to the bottom.
Atlanta Police spokesman James H. White III said five men and one female juvenile had sought shelter beneath the tree that was struck by lightning. He said they were taken to hospitals for further treatment, all of them alert, conscious and breathing.
Ambulances streamed into the private club about 6 miles east of downtown Atlanta, where 30 players are competing for the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize. The players already had been taken into the clubhouse before lightning hit, and before long East Lake was hit with a ground-shaking clap of thunder.
The PGA Tour canceled the rest of golf Saturday, with the round to resume at 8 a.m. today local time, followed by the final round. Justin Thomas holds the lead at 10-under.
n AURORA, Ontario — Top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 7-under 65 to grab a share of the lead heading into the final round of the CP Women’s Open. Ko is tied with Nicole Broch Larsen at 18-under at Magna Golf Club.
BASEBALL
n SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Ryder Planchard’s pinch-hit single broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, and Louisiana beat Hawaii 9-5 to advance to the Little League World Series title game.
Louisiana earned its first championship game appearance, while denying Hawaii a chance to defend the title a team from Honolulu won last year. This Hawaii club is from Maui, while Louisiana — representing the Southwest region — is from River Ridge.
Marshall Louque followed Ryder’s single with a two-run double off the wall in left, and Louisiana scored twice on passed balls to build a five-run lead.
Reece Roussel broke the LLWS record for hits in the tournament with his 15th, a two-run single in the sixth. Marshall then tripled to left, knocking in two more runs and giving Louisiana a 9-0 lead.
Louisiana will take on Curacao today for the Little League World Series championship. This marks the first time two clubs from the elimination bracket have made the tournament final since the field was expanded to 16 teams in 2001.
In related news, the Little League World Series is getting bigger. And a team from Cuba will be making the trip to the tournament no later than 2022 under an expanded format.
The expansion is set for 2021, bringing the number of teams at the Little League Baseball World Series from 16 to 20.
Cuba, Panama and Puerto Rico are to gain direct entry to the LLWS on a rotating basis, with each having a chance two out of every three years. When those countries do not have direct entries, they will play through the Caribbean region, as they do now.
HORSE RACING
n SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Code of Honor won a stretch duel with Tacitus and Mucho Gusto, holding off hard-luck Tacitus by three lengths in a stirring stretch run to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course.
Trained by Shug McGaughey, who won his fourth Travers, and with jockey John Velazquez aboard, the chestnut son of Noble Mission covered the 1¼ miles in 2 minutes, 1.05 seconds and paid $10.80, $5.20 and $3.80 on a sunny day with temperatures in the mid-70s.
BOXING
n CHELYABINSK, Russia — Sergey Kovalev knocked out Anthony Yarde to retain the WBO light heavyweight title in his first defense since winning back the belt in February.
Kovalev was rocked by heavy punches from the British challenger in the eighth round but Yarde tired, allowing Kovalev to floor him with a left jab in the 11th.
AUTO RACING
n ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Christopher Bell pulled away from the field on a restart with two laps to go, then held on to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America. It was the sixth win of the season for Bell, who is expected to make the jump to the Cup Series next season.
