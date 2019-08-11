NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets minor leaguer and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a cut on his left hand.
The 31-year-old Tebow hit .163 in 77 games during his first season with Triple-A Syracuse but hasn't played since July 21 after injuring himself fielding a ball in the outfield. The laceration required several stitches. Syracuse's regular season ends Sept. 2.
This is the second straight year Tebow's season will end prematurely. He missed the final two months of 2018 because of a broken bone in his right hand.
The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is in his third year of professional baseball and first in Triple-A after a three-year stint at quarterback in the NFL. He has batted .223 with 18 homers in 287 minor league games.
Newsday first reported that Tebow would miss the rest of 2019.
AUTO RACING
n LEXINGTON, Ohio — Austin Cindric raced to his second straight NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, holding off Christopher Bell at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
The 20-year-old Cindric won for the first time in the series last week on the road course at Watkins Glen.
Driving the Team Penske No. 22 Ford, Cindric finished 3.780 seconds ahead of Bell's Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.
A.J. Allmendinger, driving a Chevy for the northeast-Ohio based Kaulig Racing, was third, 10.290 seconds behind.
Points leader Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing was fourth. His lead is 28 points over Bell.
n BROOKLYN, Mich. — Austin Hill held off Sheldon Creed at Michigan International Speedway for the NASCAR Truck Series win, earning his second victory of the year and his first since the season-opening race at Dayton.
GOLF
n JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Patrick Reed handled the strong gusts and a drier golf course at Liberty National with a 4-under 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Abraham Ancer of Mexico going into the final round of The Northern Trust.
Reed has not won since the 2018 Masters, a drought of 39 tournaments worldwide. He won this FedEx Cup playoffs opener three years ago when it was at Bethpage, and it put him on the Ryder Cup team.
Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth, playing in the final group, faltered. Johnson bogeyed four of his last six holes for a 74 to fall five shots behind. Spieth had another rough Saturday, also shooting a 74 that cost him in his bid to salvage his season with a trip to the FedEx Cup finale.
n NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn shot a four-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open.
Overnight leader Mi Jung Hur shot a 70 to share second place on 15-under-par 198 with fellow South Korean Jeongeun Lee, who carded a 66 at the Renaissance Club in East Lothian.
Mi Hyang Lee is alone in fourth spot on 201 after a 68.
