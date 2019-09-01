DETROIT (AP) — The Minnesota Twins capped a night of sensational slugging by breaking the major league record for home runs in a season, but that wasn’t enough to overcome Detroit’s seven-run third inning in the Tigers’ 10-7 victory Saturday.
The Twins homered six times to bring their season total to 268, one more than the New York Yankees managed last year. Minnesota broke the mark when Mitch Garver led off the ninth with a drive to left for his second homer of the game.
Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, C.J. Cron and Nelson Cruz also went deep for Minnesota, which passed the 1997 Mariners (264 homers) during the game.
GOLF
n PORTLAND, Ore. — Monday qualifier Yealimi Noh shot an 8-under 64 for a three-shot lead heading into the final round of the Portland Classic.
The 18-year-old Noh, who turned down an offer to play for UCLA and instead went pro in February, made eight birdies and moved to 19-under at Columbia-Edgewater Country Club. Hannah Green of Australia is second at 16-under after a third-round 73.
Canadian Brooke Henderson and Brittany Altomare were two strokes back of Green heading into the final day. Altomare is on the U.S. Solheim Cup team, which heads to Scotland for the biennial match-play team competition at the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles on Sept. 13-15.
n CALGARY, Alberta — Steve Flesch shot a 2-under 68 to take a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Shaw Charity Classic.
Flesch, who carded a 62 on Friday and was within a shot of tying the course record at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, had four birdies and two bogeys and moved to 10-under at the PGA Tour Champions event.
Tom Gillis, who had a 6-under 64, and Wes Short Jr., who fired a 3-under 67, were a stroke off the lead. Tom Byrum followed an opening-round 63 with a 69 and was alone in fourth at 8-under.
Michael Bradley, who tied the course record with an opening round 61, was in a seven-way tie for fifth at 7-under. Included in the logjam were two-time Shaw Charity Classic champion Scott McCarron (69), Corey Pavin (67), Gibby Gilbert (63), Ken Duke (68), Tim Petrovic (69) and Billy Andrade (69).
FOOTBALL
n MOBILE, Ala. — A 17-year-old student was arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that happened at a high school football game in Alabama, leaving at least 10 people injured.
Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told news outlets that six people were directly shot Friday and one person had a seizure shortly after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, a city-owned venue hosting a game between LeFlore and Williamson high schools.
In a post on Twitter, police said authorities arrested a male teenager on nine counts of attempted murder. News outlets report the teenager surrendered Saturday morning.
Battiste said the shooting stemmed from a fight, and the suspect pulled a gun and started “indiscriminately shooting.”
