UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Shekinna Stricklen scored 24 points and made a pair of free throws with 4.3 seconds left to help the Connecticut Sun rally from a late seven-point deficit and beat the Seattle Storm 79-78 on Friday night.
Connecticut (18-8) was down 76-69 with 1:47 left before closing the game on a 10-2 run.
Natasha Howard scored 27 points, was 11-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Storm (14-13).
FOOTBALL
n BOSTON — The NFL conditionally reinstated New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon. Commissioner Roger Goodell notified Gordon that he can rejoin the team on Sunday for meetings and conditioning and individual workouts. Gordon is barred from next Thursday’s game because of a lack of sufficient conditioning and practice time.
Gordon had been suspended indefinitely since December 2018 for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.
HORSE RACING
n CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A racehorse expert who helped train 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat and had ties to Saudi royals is accused of abusing a teenager while producing child pornography.
Daniel Mullan, 80, entered federal court in Central Islip in a wheelchair Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges including sexual exploitation of a child and possession of the pornographic footage, Newsday reported.
GOLF
n ENDICOTT, N.Y. — Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied three of the final six holes for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with Monday qualifier Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.
n MEDINAH, Ill. — Hideki Matsuyama rode a hot putter to a record score at Medinah, making five birdie putts from 15 feet or longer for a 9-under 63 that gave him a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay (67) and Tony Finau (66) going into the weekend at the BMW Championship.
AUTO RACING
n BRISTOL, Tenn. — Tyler Reddick drove from last to first and won the Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway after leader Justin Allgaier hit the wall late.
Reddick, the Xfinity Series points leader and defending series champion, had to start last in the field because his car failed inspection four times before the race. His crew chief was ejected, Reddick wasn’t allowed to post a qualifying time, and he had to serve a pass-thru penalty at the start of the race.
