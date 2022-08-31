Browne Family Vineyards Logo (PRNewsfoto/Browne Family Vineyards)

Browne Family Vineyards Logo (PRNewsfoto/Browne Family Vineyards)

 By Browne Family Vineyards

Partnership Further Strengthens the Brand's Relationship with Seattle Community  

SEATTLE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Family Vineyards announced today it is continuing its relationship with Husky Athletics as a proud partner for the duration of the 2022 University of Washington football season. This partnership further reinforces the brand's support for its Pacific Northwest roots, joining the Seattle Mariners, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle Symphony and a number of other proud local partners.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.