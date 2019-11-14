CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland defense end Myles Garrett ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hit him with it in the head in the final seconds as the Browns’ 21-7 win over the Steelers on Thursday night ended with a wild brawl between the rivals.
Garrett faces a likely suspension for his actions, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey will likely be disciplined for kicking Garrett in the head.
Players from both sidelines spilled on the field during the wild melee, which began after Garrett wrestled Rudolph to the ground after he threw the ball on a meaningless play. Garrett, Pouncey and Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi were ejected.
Before the ugly ending, Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard plunge as Cleveland held on to defeat the banged-up Steelers for just the fourth time in 10 years and improved to 2-0 in the AFC North for the first time.
The Browns (4-6) have won two in a row after dropping four straight, a skid that put first-year coach Freddie Kitchens’ job in jeopardy.
• The reserve account used to pay off bonds that funded construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, where the Minnesota Vikings play, is exceeding expectations, according to a financial audit.
The audit projects that the 3-year-old, $1.1 billion stadium’s fund could grow from the $44 million it had at the end of June 2018 to nearly $200 million by 2023, the Star Tribune reported.
The audit increases the likelihood of the Vikings paying off the stadium’s debt early. It also puts the budding account, which is used to pay the bonds, squarely before Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Legislature’s next session, which convenes in February.
“The time is now to make strategic decisions about the account,” Chris Buse, a deputy state legislative auditor, told a legislative audit panel on Wednesday. Buse’s 28-page document represents a comprehensive review of all money received and spent through Minnesota’s Office of Management and Budget.
TENNIS
n LONDON — Roger Federer showed that memories of this year’s Wimbledon final are well and truly behind him.
In the first rematch between Federer and Novak Djokovic since that epic five-set final, the Swiss star dominated from the start to win 6-4, 6-3 Thursday and reach the semifinals of the ATP Finals.
“I played incredible, and I knew I had to,” Federer said. “I was able to produce, it was definitely magical.”
It was Federer’s first win over the Serb since 2015, having lost their last five meetings — including that Wimbledon final in July when Djokovic saved two match points in the fifth set.
“Obviously it’s always special beating Novak, even more so because of what happened (at Wimbledon),” Federer said. ”But I didn’t feel like I had to get rid of the ghosts or anything like that. I feel like I moved on pretty quickly after that.”
GOLF
n PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Heavy rain has washed out the opening round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic until Friday.
El Camaleon Golf Club has received nearly 9 inches of rain since Monday. The lead rules official at the tournament, Slugger White, says there has been so much rain that the course isn’t draining. More scattered storms were expected later in the day, so officials decided not to start the tournament Thursday.
The forecast isn’t much better for Friday.
The Mayakoba Golf Classic is the penultimate PGA Tour event this year. White says tour officials have not ruled out trying to complete 72 holes, even if that means going into Monday. The final tournament next week is at Sea Island on the southeastern Georgia coast.
PRO BASKETBALL
n A person familiar with the details says Carmelo Anthony is returning to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.
The 10-time All-Star hasn’t played since a short stint with the Houston Rockets ended a little more than a year ago after just 10 games. But the Blazers hope there is still enough game left in the 35-year-old forward to help them overcome a 4-8 start.
Anthony’s deal with Portland was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because it has not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.com, which said that Anthony would join the team on its upcoming road trip.
Anthony is a three-time Olympic gold medalist but has struggled at the end of his recent stops in Oklahoma City and Houston following 6½ seasons in New York.
Anthony was acquired by the Chicago Bulls from Houston on Jan. 21, with the intention of trading him before the deadline or letting him go. He averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets last season, but hasn’t played since November 2018.
n Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has undergone surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb.
LeVert was hurt Sunday in Phoenix and missed his first game of the season Tuesday in Utah. He returned to New York and had the procedure Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.
The Nets did not give a timetable for his return, saying only that updates will be provided as appropriate.
LeVert is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He missed half of last season with a dislocated right foot.
