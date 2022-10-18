Experienced founder, board member and former Microsoft exec joins 3D fashion tech pioneer as global adoption accelerates

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, today announced that noted SaaS entrepreneur and thought leader Stijn Hendrikse has joined the company as Chief Growth Officer. With over 20 years of experience leading business development and sales strategies for B2B and B2C technology companies, Hendrikse is well-positioned to leverage Browzwear's strong, competitive positioning to drive continued global expansion. 

