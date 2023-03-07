By Bsquare

Strong cash reserves; Exploring strategic alternatives in 2023

SEATTLE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue was $8.0 million, a decrease of $0.5 million or 5% from third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter operating expenses were $2.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million over the previous quarter. Loss from operations were $1.5 million which was $0.4 million larger than the previous quarter. Net loss was $1.2 million, which was slightly larger than the previous quarter. Year-end cash totaled $35.6 million, a decrease of $4.5 million from December 31, 2021.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.