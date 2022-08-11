By Bsquare

Revenue increases quarter over quarter; Healthy balance sheet provides options for growth

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Total revenue was $10.4 million, an improvement of $0.7 million or 7% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Gross profit increased $0.1 million quarter-over-quarter. Loss from operations was $0.7 million, an improvement of $0.2 million over the first quarter operating loss. Cash decreased $2.2 million from December 31, 2021. 

