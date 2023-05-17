Builders Capital Logo

PUYALLUP, Wash., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders Capital announced today that it closed on the first $300 Million of what will be a multi-billion dollar capital raise. Builders Capital, the nation's largest private construction lender, has announced plans to raise billions of dollars in new capital to help fill the void that the regional banks have left to finance home builders. With the ongoing economic uncertainty and challenges regional banks are facing, many have pulled back or even paused lending on new projects. Builders Capitals aims to address this gap by providing flexible and timely financing solutions tailored to the unique needs of builders and developers across the country. Builders Capital, founded in 2009, has originated over $8 Billion in New Construction loans since inception, contributing to the construction of tens of thousands of new homes.


