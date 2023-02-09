MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Performance Association (BPA) and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are partnering together for the first time ever at the 2023 National Home Performance Conference in Seattle, WA.

The goal of this partnership is to more easily connect industry professionals with the healthy homes education they need. Every year, BPA has healthy homes and indoor air quality tracks at its National Conference, which draws some of the same subject matter experts that the HUD program works with. HUD has approximately 350 grantees that perform work in the community through the Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes.


