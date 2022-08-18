...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s to mid
90s expected. This will pose a moderate to high risk of heat-
related illness.
* WHERE...Northwest Interior, Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area,
Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Lower
Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior,
Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until midnight PDT Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
1 of 2
Add union printed merch to your ActBlue page with MerchBlue
MerchBlue will allow political campaigns of any size to have union printed merch available to their supporters via ActBlue
REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buttonsmith Inc., a leader in software driven manufacturing of American made products, today unveils MerchBlue, a software platform to allow political campaigns to offer union printed merch to their supporters via ActBlue.
With MerchBlue, any campaign or organization can configure and publish merch to their ActBlue page. Once a supporter has purchased the merch, the order is sent to MerchBlue to be made and fulfilled on demand. This exclusive beta allows early access to the platform for some active campaigns and organizations. To sign up for the beta, campaigns can visit www.merchblue.com.
"Merch has always been a problem for campaigns, especially medium and small ones. The campaigns have had to purchase and warehouse merch on their own, so many campaigns just don't offer it. With MerchBlue, campaigns and organizations of any size will be able to configure and publish merch to their ActBlue page. Since we do all the production and fulfillment on demand, there is no upfront cost to the campaigns and much less hassle. We are excited to have campaigns take part in this exclusive beta," said Darcy Burner, CEO of Buttonsmith.
MerchBlue is a natural extension of the made-on-demand products that Buttonsmith has been manufacturing for years. Buttonsmith will provide the production and fulfillment of the MerchBlue orders.
About Buttonsmith:
Buttonsmith was founded in 2014 by Henry Burner whose vision was to manufacture and sell products that were exactly what the customer wanted. His vision has driven Buttonsmith to be a leader in building American made products using software driven manufacturing just in time. By manufacturing on demand, the company reduces waste and the inventory risk while providing the customer with high quality products. The company has generated more than $12 million dollars over the life of the company and has more than 600,000 customers. Buttonsmith is a 100% union shop affiliated with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT), which is part of the AFL-CIO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.