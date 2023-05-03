C2SEC has been acknowledged for the third consecutive year in Gartner's research report on external attack surface management. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovation, industry leadership, and its dedication to providing comprehensive and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions.

REDMOND, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- C2SEC, a global frontrunner in External Attack Surface Management (EASM), has once again been acknowledged as a top provider in Gartner's recent research report "Competitive Landscape: External Attack Surface Management". This recognition marks the third consecutive year that C2SEC has been lauded for its exceptional innovation and leadership in delivering critical EASM SaaS solutions.


