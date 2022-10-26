Caboo Products, the market leader in household tree-free products, has launched two new zero plastic waste products for toilet paper and paper towels in select Whole Foods Market stores.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new products are wrapped entirely in Forward Stewardship Council (FSC) Paper that is 100 percent recyclable. The smaller size-packs also allow for easy grab and go for green customers at an affordable price point.

