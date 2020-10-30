“Gunshot wound, right arm,” said instructor Tim Durand as cadets in the Skagit Valley College Park Ranger Law Enforcement Academy stopped what they were doing, took cover and applied tourniquets to their arms. By doing this multiple times a day, Durand hopes that the cadets will start to develop muscle memory so they can respond at a moment’s notice should the need arise.
The tourniquet applications were part of the active threat and tactical medicine training that cadets took part in this week at the college. The cadets go through training similar to police officers in the program, which is one of six approved by the National Park Service.
Armed with plastic training weapons, the cadets practiced suspect apprehension, weapons safety and movement with a firearm. With most classes being taught online at the college, cadets were free to perform their drills in and around Nelson Hall.
“How many innocents in an active shooter situation,” asks Durand to emphasize caution while moving with a firearm. “Lots. How many bad guys? Statistically, one.”
