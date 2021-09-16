WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) -- the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization – in partnership with more than 40 U.S. and international groups, today held a news conference outside The Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., to announce a worldwide boycott of Hilton Worldwide over that corporation's refusal to end an agreement to license the construction of a Hampton Hotel on the site of a bulldozed mosque in the Uyghur region of China.
Those speaking at the news conference included: (in order of appearance)
Zainab Chaudry - CAIR Office in Maryland Director
Nihad Awad – National Executive Director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Rushan Abbas - Founder and Executive Director of Campaign for Uyghurs
Omer Kanat - Executive Director of the Uyghur Human Rights Project (UHRP), Executive Chair World Uyghur Congress
Abdulhakim A Idris – Inspector General of the World Uyghur Congress (WUC)
Husam Kaid – Political Lead for Free Uyghur Now
Mahmudul Kadir - Muslim Ummah of North America (MUNA)
Abdulhakim Idris - World Uyghur Congress
The coalition also launched a Change.org petition drive asking signatories to take a pledge "to join the global boycott of ALL Hilton-owned hotels until the company cancels its plan to establish a hotel on the site of a bulldozed Uyghur mosque in China."
On September 8, the coalition delivered a letter to Hilton headquarters in Virginia giving the corporation one week to end the hotel agreement.
CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com
