SEATTLE (AP) — It took until early Sunday morning before California could run onto the field in celebration, party with the few Golden Bears fans still hanging around and enjoy another victory over Washington.
Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, and California beat No. 14 Washington 20-19 in a game delayed more than 2½ hours due to severe weather.
The Pac-12 Conference opener for the schools ended up being a strange night on the shore of Lake Washington, capped by Thomas’ short field goal, giving the Golden Bears (2-0, 1-0 Pac-12) the shocking victory.
A severe thunder and lightning storm delayed the game early in the first quarter and left only a smattering of fans waiting out the lengthy delay when the game resumed at 10:30 p.m. and finally ended at 1:22 a.m.
It was only the Bears’ fans cheering in a corner of the mostly empty stadium when the clock hit zero after knocking off the Huskies for the second straight year.
“I’m really proud of the team because it wasn’t the cleanest, but they just keep fighting and they’re a tough bunch of guys,” Cal coach Justin Wilcox said.
California quarterback Chase Garbers wasn’t asked to do much with his arm, but came up with two big completions on the final drive, hitting Jordan Duncan for 19 yards and Kekoa Crawford for 27 yards to get inside the Washington 5. The Bears were aided by a pass interference call and, after forcing Washington to call three timeouts, Thomas connected on a field goal shorter than an extra point.
“It’s like a dream come true, basically. It’s like what you ask for as a kicker, last kick comes down to you and you make it,” Thomas said
Washington (1-1, 0-1) took a 19-17 lead with 2:05 left when Peyton Henry hit a career-best 49-yard field goal that sneaked inside the right upright. It was the last of Henry’s four field goals, two of which came inside 25 yards.
