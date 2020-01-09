BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Matt Bradley scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds, and California held off a late surge to beat Washington State 73-66 on Thursday night for the Golden Bears’ first win in nearly a month.
Paris Austin added 17 points and Grant Anticevich scored 12 to help California (7-8, 1-1 Pac-12) end a four-game losing streak.
CJ Elleby had 22 points and nine rebounds for Washington State (10-6, 1-2). Noah Williams scored 16.
Bradley shot 10 of 14 and had a one-handed fast break dunk off a pass from Joel Brown that put the Bears ahead by 13 early in the second half.
The Cougars, who rallied from 11 down to beat UCLA in overtime last week, nearly came back again.
Elleby had five points as part of a 7-0 run then Williams scored four points to spark a 9-0 run.
Williams made two free throws with 55.9 seconds left to pull Washington State within 69-66.
Bradley followed with his second 3-pointer of the night then made one of two free throws with 17.6 seconds left after Isaac Bonton missed a 3-point attempt.
