SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Companies is pleased to announce the launch of its new Seattle brokerage office specializing in the exclusive listing and selling of multi-family properties across the Pacific Northwest. The team will be led by Managing Director, Evan McLeod, and Director, Chris Hardman, who bring over a decade of apartment brokerage experience to the Capstone team. The two most recently worked as investment advisors at CPX in Seattle, where they ran one of the top multi-family teams in the firm. Combined, they have brokered nearly half a billion dollars in transaction volume, selling properties in primary markets such as Seattle, to tertiary markets on the far eastern side of the state, and everything in-between.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.