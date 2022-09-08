hh2 Cloud Services

KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hh2 Cloud Services ("hh2" or "the Company"), a leading provider of software for the construction industry, today announced the appointment of Norbert Orth to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Orth will work with hh2's executive leadership team to help further define market and product strategy, and scale operations to meet industry demand. hh2 is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.

