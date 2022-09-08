...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds north of the San Juan
Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
&&
KAYSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hh2 Cloud Services ("hh2" or "the Company"), a leading provider of software for the construction industry, today announced the appointment of Norbert Orth to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Orth will work with hh2's executive leadership team to help further define market and product strategy, and scale operations to meet industry demand. hh2 is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm.
"With 25 years of experience as a CEO, board member and advisor at a range of companies, including many years at construction software firms, Norbert brings important perspective to hh2 as we move into the next stage of growth," said Jamie Clymer, CEO of hh2. "I'm honored to welcome Norbert to our Board of Directors."
Based in Seattle, Mr. Orth was previously COO of Viewpoint, a Portland-based construction software firm specializing in integrated construction accounting and project management solutions. Mr. Orth was also CEO of Dexter + Chaney, a Seattle-based construction software firm, which Viewpoint acquired. Prior to Dexter + Chaney, he held a variety of executive leadership roles including CEO of venture-backed MessageGate, Vice President of Sales at WRQ, and Regional Director at Procter & Gamble. Mr. Orth is a board member and mentor for several software companies and is actively involved in numerous philanthropic causes.
"I've witnessed firsthand the tremendous growth potential in the construction technology industry, and I believe hh2 is uniquely positioned to be a disruptor in this space," said Mr. Orth. "I'm looking forward to partnering with Jamie and the team at Capstreet to apply best practices for setting strategy, creating value and delivering results."
Added Capstreet Partner Paul De Lisi, "Norbert has tremendous industry knowledge in the construction software industry and will be extremely helpful to the senior management team in setting the strategic direction for the company. We are excited to be working with Norbert to assist hh2 in achieving its growth potential."
About hh2 Cloud Services
After nearly two decades, hh2 Cloud Services® continues to advance cloud-based construction management solutions for the commercial construction space. hh2 offers solutions for time-entry, punch clock, AP routing & approval, credit card transaction coding, reimbursement coding, document routing & approval, applications for payment, human resources, daily logs, service management, dispatch, data aggregation, and pay stubs. hh2 also provides robust, scalable, construction integration-platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) with the Universal Construction Model® (UCM®). Please visit www.hh2.com for more information.
About Capstreet
Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to accelerate growth and profitability and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.