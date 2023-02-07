  • Carbonplace becomes independent entity based in London, led by new CEO Scott Eaton.
  • USD 45 million in funding received from Carbonplace's nine founder banks: BBVA, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank, NatWest, Standard Chartered, SMBC and UBS.
  • Carbonplace to leverage capital injection to scale platform, grow team and expand services to additional banks and carbon market participants, including registries and marketplaces.

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon credit transaction network Carbonplace has raised USD 45 million in a strategic round of investment and formed its own entity, it was announced today. 


