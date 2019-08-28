EDMONDS — A night after splitting two matches on the road, the Skagit Valley College volleyball team did it again Wednesday.
The Cardinals beat Yakima 3-0 and lost to Walla Walla 3-1 at Edmonds Community College.
They played two matches Tuesday in Everett.
Taylor Lamb had 14 kills, Allison Chase had 23 assists and Summer Beane had five digs as the Cardinals beat Yakima 25-11, 28-26, 25-20. Chase led with five aces and Crystalynn Tula'i had 10 kills.
Walla Walla beat the Cardinals 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16 despite 15 kills by Lamb and 28 assists by Chase.
