EVERETT — It took five sets, but the Skagit Valley College volleyball team battled its way to a win Tuesday against Centralia at Everett Community College.
Crystalynn Tula’i and Taylor Lamb each had 12 kills, and Allison Chase and Brooklynn Johnson combined for 36 assists as the Cardinals won 3-2.
Skagit downed Centralia 15-25, 25-14, 18-25, 25-20, 15-9 for its second match win of the early season. Chase had 22 assists, while Johnson provided 14. Lam had 11 digs.
Pierce beat Skagit in the nightcap 25-15, 25-14, 25-15. Tula’i and Paityn Palmer had six kills each, and Chase led the team with 11 assists.
