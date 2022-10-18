In this free webinar, learn what regulators and inspectors are actually looking for in a trial when it comes to the interactive response technology (IRT). Attendees will hear stories from Almac's experiences (700+ clients, 3000 trials, 300+ inspections over the last three years)! Attendees will learn why it's not enough and not reasonable to just utilize audits as an oversight. The featured speaker will discuss how to build a care plan for a trial: what works well for oversight, and what doesn't.
TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trials continue to grow in cost, involvement, scope and complexity. Couple that with turnover and increased scrutiny from clinical trial inspections and one thing is certain: they need some continued maintenance. It's now more important than ever to ensure the trials eClinical systems are on the right path, run smoothly and reach the right patients at the right time.
This webinar will take attendees through the what, why and how of putting together a care plan for a clinical trial. The featured speaker will discuss some great methodologies and some that are best left on the side of the road.
Join Matthew Lowrie, QA Manager, ASQ CQA, Almac, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
