In this free webinar, learn what regulators and inspectors are actually looking for in a trial when it comes to the interactive response technology (IRT). Attendees will hear stories from Almac's experiences (700+ clients, 3000 trials, 300+ inspections over the last three years)! Attendees will learn why it's not enough and not reasonable to just utilize audits as an oversight. The featured speaker will discuss how to build a care plan for a trial: what works well for oversight, and what doesn't.

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trials continue to grow in cost, involvement, scope and complexity. Couple that with turnover and increased scrutiny from clinical trial inspections and one thing is certain: they need some continued maintenance. It's now more important than ever to ensure the trials eClinical systems are on the right path, run smoothly and reach the right patients at the right time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.